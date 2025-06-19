Arrest made after four-hour stand-off

Police at the stand-off this afternoon. Photo: Marika Khabazi / RNZ

A man has been arrested following a four-hour stand-off in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

Police closed off a section of White Swan Road before noon as officers responded to a family harm incident.

Cordons were in place between Ellis Ave and Richardson Rd as officers attempted to engage with an individual in a nearby residence.

A reporter at the scene said an officer armed with a sniper was deployed outside a house, monitoring the situation on White Swan Road from a distance.

Some residents living on the section of White Swan Road where the incident is unfolding are unable to return to their homes and have been told by police to stay away in the meantime.

About a dozen White Swan Road residents, including parents with children who have just finished school, are waiting outside the cordons and not allowed to enter to get home.

One resident said they'd been given no information on how long the road will be blocked for.

The principal of Lynfield College is at the scene, trying to help students who aren't able to return home.

Kath Knell said the school would be providing a safe place for students while they wait.

It's understood the school, along with Marshall Laing Primary School, had not needed to lock down.

Auckland Transport posted on X that the partial closure of the road between Ellis Ave and Richardson Rd meant its bus service to the area had also be diverted.

One nearby resident said they heard the noise of helicopters and saw one fly by at 2.19pm above State Highway 20 heading north.

Police say the matter is contained and there is no risk to the wider community.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays. Diversions in place will affect all traffic, including bus services.