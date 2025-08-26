'Very serious concern': Man approaching schoolgirls in Christchurch

Up to 11 schools in Christchurch have been alerted to a man who has been approaching female pupils and offering cash for inappropriate favours.

Police sent a warning letter to Merivale and St Albans schools about the suspect, who is believed to be an older caucasian.

Detective Constable Andrea McDowell said police were notified of a man approaching pupils on August 4.

The man has been seen riding a bike. He has not yet been identified and investigations are ongoing.

"We work with schools and the community and encourage families to have discussions around behaviours and actions that are inappropriate or that make a child feel uncomfortable, rather than concentrating on the types of people that could harm them," McDowell told The Press.

"We actively encourage students to report anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

"This can be to a trusted adult, a teacher or the police."

One school told The Press the man's offending was "a very serious concern".

It said children must go straight home from school each day when the road patrol was on and parents and staff were nearby.

Children being picked up also needed to remain in the designated areas, the school said.

"Please remind children that the best protection is preparation, and ... report anything unusual."

Anyone who is immediately concerned for their safety should call 111. If you have information about the man, call 105 and use file number 250804/3588.

-Allied Media