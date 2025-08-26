Boat missing off Wellington after mayday call

An Interislander ferry joined the search last night. Photo: supplied

A small boat believed to be taking on water off Wellington's coast is missing after a mayday call.

The call for help was made about 3 nautical miles from Karori Rock about 10pm yesterday.

Several people were reported to be onboard.

"Boats from police, Coastguard Wellington, CentrePort, Wellington Airport Fire and Rescue, and the Interislander searched the area until 2.30am, but no debris was found," police said this morning.

"A Search and Rescue team and police also checked along the shoreline and boat ramps, but nothing of note was located."

Videos on social media showed search lights being used as the Cook Strait ferry combed the area in the dark.

The search was called off overnight , but was due to resume about 7am and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.