Three students hit by car outside school

Nelson College for Girls. Photo: Google Maps via RNZ

Nelson College for Girls says it's working with police to understand how a car hit and injured three students, and if any changes are needed to improve safety around the school.

One student is in Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, while two other students received minor injuries in a vehicle crash outside the school's front entrance on Wednesday afternoon.

Presiding member of the Nelson College for Girls Board, David MacGibbon, said the college was working with police to review the accident and determine if improvements could be made to the traffic environment around the school.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected at this time and particularly the students injured in this accident and their whānau. The college thanks those staff, and members of the public, who provided assistance in supporting our students as well as the emergency services attending."

The Ministry of Education's specialist trauma response team was at the school on Thursday, working alongside the college to provide support to students, whānau and staff who witnessed or were affected by the crash.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the priority was on supporting the injured students and the dozens of others who witnessed the "really traumatic incident".

"It's a really tough situation for people to go through and our thoughts are with this young woman as she recovers [from this] really horrible thing to have happened to her," she said.

Ministry of Education acting hautū (leader) for Te Tai Runga (South) Andrea Williams said the traumatic incident team was actively supporting the school and would be available for as long as needed.

Williams said anyone in need of further support would be linked with other services, where necessary.

A police spokesperson said an investigation into how the crash happened were ongoing.