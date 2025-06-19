Missing Christchurch woman walked into hotel

Police have released CCTV footage of missing Christchurch 79-year-old Elisabeth Nicholls as they make another appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said the footage of Elisabeth was taken during her last confirmed sighting at the Chateau on the Park in Riccarton about 7.54pm on Wednesday, June 4.

Since Elisabeth was reported missing, searchers and police have gone door to door, reviewed CCTV footage.

They have also searched the Avon River, and made further extensive inquiries, but we have not been able to find Lis.

Police also deployed a drone in the Riccarton and Hagley Park areas between 8am and noon on Thursday.

"We are now in the process of examining these images and reviewing what was captured," Aldridge said.

"Police are urging residents in the nearby area who have not yet done so to please check their backyards, sheds and sleepouts, and anywhere where a person could seek shelter on your property.

"We, alongside Lis’ family, are seriously concerned for her well-being and are appealing to anyone with information to please contact us.

"For anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or video footage in the Riccarton and Hagley Park areas between 6.40pm on Wednesday 4 June to 8am on Thursday 5 June, please review the footage you have and contact Police if you believe you see Lis.

"When Lis went missing in the Riccarton area, she was physically strong, and may have walked some distance.

"If you see Lis, please ring police on 111 immediately. If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105."