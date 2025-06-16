Teen clocked at nearly 200kmh on motorway

A teenager is alleged to have reached an "eye-watering speed" of nearly 200km/h on an Auckland motorway overnight.

The 18-year-old has had his car impounded and will face charges after being detected driving at high speed on the Southern Motorway near Mt Wellington around 11pm on Sunday.

It was spotted by a Motorway Patrol unit, before being picked up by another unit as it neared the Mt Wellington off-ramp, accordding to Sergeant Chris Mann.

"It locked the vehicle at an eye-watering speed - nearly twice the speed limit," he said.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver failed to stop. The vehicle was later tracked by the Eagle helicopter in the Mt Wellington area, where road spikes were used to slow it down.

The driver and vehicle were later found parked up on Pt England Street.

"Alongside having his vehicle impounded, the driver has also been suspended from driving for 28 days," Mann said, adding that it's fortunate police "weren't knocking on someone's door last night to advise of a fatality".