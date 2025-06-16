Warnings black ice may close inland roads

Photo: RNZ / Maja Burry

The Transport Agency is warning motorists to take care with black ice and freezing temperatures expected to cause issues in the Mackenzie Basin this week.

Waka Kotahi says fog, hoar frosts and black ice are likely to make driving challenging on State Highways 8 and 80 in inland Canterbury over coming days.

Parts of State Highway 8 near Lake Tekapo have been reduced to 50 kilometres per hour and roads will be closed if conditions get worse.

Waka Kotahi system manager Mark Pinner said while reducing speed is not a usual approach, typical de-icing agents were working at an extreme range, making them less effective.

"The nature of the conditions forecast for this week means we need to use every tool we can to keep people safe on the roads," he said.

Pinner said motorists should slow down, especially with the roads expected to be busy over the Matariki long weekend.

"We also know it's going to get busier later in the week as we get closer to the long holiday weekend for Matariki. Reducing speed is the biggest thing drivers can do to keep themselves safe and to help keep the highways open."

Meanwhile, State Highway 7 between Canterbury and the West Coast will remain closed for a second night after a slip discovered on Sunday morning led to the closure between Springs Junction and Island Hills.

Waka Kotahi says contractors have worked with a geotechnical expert to prevent further debris falling at the slip, which is just south of Riordan Creek Bridge.

The closure includes Lewis Pass and Maruia Springs.

There is no detour, and motorists have been asked to delay travel and avoid the area.

A single lane is expected to open at 7am Tuesday, with traffic management in place.