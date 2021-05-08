Three new Covid cases in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are three new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand and no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health provided details of the latest cases in a statement this afternoon.

One person arrived in New Zealand from Guatemala via the United States on May 3, while two people from the Maldives and France arrived on May 6 via the United Arab Emirates. All have been isolated at a facility in Auckland.

The ministry also reported three historical cases in managed isolation.

Seven previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 25 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2284.

The ministry said the three historical cases arrived in a travel bubble together on May 5, and travelled from the Philippines, via Singapore.

They all tested positive at routine day 0 testing on arrival and have been transferred to quarantine at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 58 historical cases, out of a total of 468 cases.

Transtasman bubble and NSW cases

The New Zealand Government will give an update this afternoon about whether transtasman flights between New Zealand and New South Wales will take to he skies again.

The Health Ministry said it would carry out a new risk assessment and update its position later today.

At this stage, the public health assessment is that the risk to New Zealand from the Australian state of New South Wales remains low, it said.

New Zealand officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts following the confirmation of two positive cases of Covid-19 in the community in Sydney.

Quarantine Free Travel from New South Wales to New Zealand was paused from 11.59pm on Thursday as a precautionary measure as investigations continue as a response to these cases.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website.

So far, 5477 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since Friday last week have been contacted by health authorities and provided with advice.

One person has been transferred to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch after they were identified by NSW health authorities as a contact of a case.

This person attended a location of interest at the same time as one of the two positive cases recently identified in Sydney. This person has now been tested for Covid-19 and has received a negative test result.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, immediately self-isolate and be tested.

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing.

Vodafone outage

The Ministry also said it had been informed by Vodafone of a nationwide outage which was affecting the digital services at some Covid-19 vaccination centres around the country.

"This means people queueing are having to fill out forms manually which is adding some time to the process.

"We wish to thank those currently at the vaccination centre for their patience as Vodafone works through this issue."