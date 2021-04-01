Thursday, 1 April 2021

Timeframe for flu jabs rollout revised

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    The Ministry of Health has revised the timeframe for this year’s rollout of the influenza immunisation programme, due to begin in two weeks.

    Priority will be for those aged 65 and over from April 14, followed by other groups next month.

    The ministry put the one-month delay of the usual schedule down to international availability of the vaccine.

    More than 2.4 million doses of the influenza vaccine have been secured, almost 300,000 doses more than last year’s supply.

    Public Health director Caroline McElnay said a record number of people were immunised last year, more than 1.77 million, despite low numbers of reported cases of the flu.

    "This shows people heeded the call to protect themselves and others from flu, and protect capacity in the health system.

    "Yesterday we informed health professionals and other stakeholders of the revised timeframe for this year's rollout."

    The Covid-19 immunisation campaign will take priority for some district health boards over the coming months, the ministry said.

    The measles, mumps and rubella ‘‘catch up’’ campaign will ramp up again in October, and will focus on GP and pharmacy-based immunisation. 

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter