Timeframe for flu jabs rollout revised

Photo: RNZ

The Ministry of Health has revised the timeframe for this year’s rollout of the influenza immunisation programme, due to begin in two weeks.

Priority will be for those aged 65 and over from April 14, followed by other groups next month.

The ministry put the one-month delay of the usual schedule down to international availability of the vaccine.

More than 2.4 million doses of the influenza vaccine have been secured, almost 300,000 doses more than last year’s supply.

Public Health director Caroline McElnay said a record number of people were immunised last year, more than 1.77 million, despite low numbers of reported cases of the flu.

"This shows people heeded the call to protect themselves and others from flu, and protect capacity in the health system.

"Yesterday we informed health professionals and other stakeholders of the revised timeframe for this year's rollout."

The Covid-19 immunisation campaign will take priority for some district health boards over the coming months, the ministry said.

The measles, mumps and rubella ‘‘catch up’’ campaign will ramp up again in October, and will focus on GP and pharmacy-based immunisation.