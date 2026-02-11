Treasurer jailed for major meth supply stays 'loyal' to gang

Comancheros gang member Lucane Michael Bolstad was sentenced to eight years and eight months' imprisonment for his role in the drug network busted by Operation Avon. Photo: Open Justice

Comancheros Christchurch treasurer Lucane Michael Bolstad remains loyal to the gang as he begins a long jail term for his involvement in a multi-million-dollar drug operation, which led to the arrest of every patched member of the chapter.

Bolstad played a key role in distributing large amounts of cash, cocaine and methamphetamine in the South Island.

He joined the gang in 2023 and quickly rose through the ranks to become treasurer in 2024.

Bolstad was described by the chapter’s sergeant at arms as “one of the main guys”.

He consequently became entangled in Operation Avon.

Now, he has admitted taking part in the organised criminal group, and supplying methamphetamine, cocaine and a firearm.

Timaru drug supply network

The High Court at Christchurch yesterday heard he frequented gang meetings in Christchurch, but lived in Timaru, where he ran a drug supply network.

That involved the distribution of 3.5 kg of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Crown prosecutor Abbie Hollingworth said that while he was not the most senior member, he was an important link in the chain of a drug supply line between Auckland and Christchurch.

Hollingworth said he had autonomy and a management function over the Timaru drug supply network.

He had a “tick list” with one key buyer and debts of $120,000 a week were described as “normal” for Bolstad.

But it came crashing down when Operation Avon culminated in 21 arrests as police executed dozens of search warrants in Canterbury, with a handful in Auckland in August 2024.

The Christchurch chapter of the Comancheros had become a priority target of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) in early 2024, supported by Canterbury police, as their offending spread across New Zealand.

Police found $45,000, a money counting machine and two boxes of ammunition at Bolstad’s Timaru address.

Defence lawyer Olivia Jarvis said drug addiction was a key driver in his offending, but Justice Jonathan Eaton disagreed, saying Bolstad was driven by gang membership.

Justice Eaton said reports showed Bolstad had no desire to separate himself from the Comancheros.

“He, like others I have read reports on, has expressed no desire to separate himself from the gang.

“The Comancheros have a strict rule not to use meth but they deal in it.

“So long as you are associated with the gang you are going to commit yourself to a life of offending.

“As long as he stays with the gang it’s not going to be good.”

Justice Eaton said Bolstad would have had a good degree of knowledge of the gang’s operations.

The court heard Bolstad had three daughters and had acknowledged the impact of his offending on them.

Jarvis said he did desire to make changes “whether leaving the gang or not”.

“While he is staying loyal to the gang, his desires are to better himself.

“He acknowledges that he placed his addiction above his children.”

Justice Eaton said it was frustrating as a judge, as it was guaranteed the courts would have the same submissions over the next few months, as more Comancheros caught up in Operation Avon appeared for sentencing.

“If everyone could confront their genuine remorse, let’s distance ourselves from the gang.

“It’s not addiction to drugs; it’s addiction to his gang.”

Justice Eaton said Bolstad was at high risk of reoffending.

‘Little insight into harm’

“You show little insight into harm, you show little remorse, you describe your offending as merely business.

“The distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine leads to countless victims.

“The whole of society is harmed.

“It’s difficult to categorise your role, there’s no doubt that in Timaru you had autonomy, as treasurer of the South Island you must have had a good idea of how the operation worked.

“In terms of the broader operation, you were acting under instruction; you did manage aspects of the overall operation, but I do not accept that drug addiction was the driver, gang membership was the key driver.

“You were one of the main guys.”

Justice Eaton sentenced Bolstad to eight years and eight months’ imprisonment.