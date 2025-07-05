Two killed in separate overnight crashes

Two people have died after separate crashes on Friday night.

A person died after a crash in Leeston in Canterbury after emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle colliding with two pedestrians at the intersection of Leeston and Lakes Road and Harts Road at 7.40pm.

A police spokesperson said one person died at the scene while another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They said a scene examination was conducted and police were working to determine the cause of the crash.

A person died after a two-vehicle crash near Motutere near Taupō.

Police said they were called to State Highway 1 near Jellicoe Point at about 7.45pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said - despite the best efforts of staff - the person died at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said.

Meanwhile, three people were seriously injured after a two vehicle crash - where a vehicle struck a nearby building in Ōpōtiki last night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Richard and John streets shortly before 10.40pm.