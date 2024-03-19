UK band slams Winston Peters for using hit song

Winston Peters delivering his State of the Nation speech at the weekend.

UK punk band Chumbawamba is reportedly wanting to knock down NZ First leader Winston Peters’ use of their popular 1997 hit, Tubthumping.

The Spinoff reported the band have now asked their record company Sony to issue a cease and desist notice requiring Peters to "stop using it to try to shore up his misguided political views". Chumbawamba broke up in 2012.

The news site reported former lead guitarist Boff Whalley said Tubthumping was written "as a song of hope and positivity, so it seems entirely odd that the ‘I get knocked down…’ refrain is being used by New Zealand’s deputy prime minister Winston Peters as he barks his divisive, small-minded, bigoted policies during his recent speeches".

The Spinoff said NZ First did not respond to its request for comment by deadline.

This comes after Peters compared Labour’s use of co-governance to "race-based theory", as seen in Nazi Germany over the weekend.

His comments, made in a State of the Nation speech delivered in Palmerston North, drew warnings from the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand about the use of such terminology by politicians.

"It is actually offensive to the memory of those who died and to those who survived in the Holocaust to start throwing around terms like ‘holocaust’ or ‘Nazi’ willy-nilly," Holocaust Centre of New Zealand spokesman Ben Kepes told NZME.

"Generally speaking, as we’ve seen society grow increasingly numb to inflammatory comments, people have to get more and more inflammatory in order to get an effect and so I think what we saw today was simply an example of the sort of breakdown of society."

Asked after his speech by reporters what he thought New Zealand’s Jewish community would think of his comments, Peters said: "I think that they would understand entirely what I’m saying".

Responding to Peters’ comments, Labour leader Chris Hipkins compared Peters to a "drunk uncle at a wedding".

"Same old Winston Peters. Using racism and anti-media rhetoric to divide our country. He should be focusing on the real work of leading New Zealand forward, but that would require a plan and a vision. Sadly, this Government is lacking in both."

In 2017, National was found guilty of breaching copyright for using Eminem’s track Lose Yourself for a 2014 election ad and was initially told to pay $600,000 before it was reduced by the Court of Appeal to $225,000 in 2018.

The then-government was accused of knowingly trying to sidestep licensing fees by using the track Eminem Esque.

The National Party bought Eminem Esque from a company called Beatbox, which in turn bought the licence from California-based music library Labrador.

In 2017, the High Court ruled that $600,000 would be the "hypothetical licence fee" that would have reasonably been charged for permission to use Lose Yourself in National Party advertising.