Wild weather cuts power in Canterbury

Rain and wind warnings are in place for several areas of the South Island and southern North Island as damaging winds have taken out power to thousands of Canterbury homes.

Gusts of between 150km/h and 200km/h were recorded in exposed areas, lifting roofs, toppling trees and bringing down power lines, as an active trough moves east across the country on Sunday.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to continue to affect several areas of the South Island and southern North Island on Sunday.

An orange warning for the Canterbury High Country (from 3am Sunday to 7pm), Marlborough (from 8am to 9pm), Tararua District and Wairarapa about and north of Carterton (from 1pm to 10pm), and Wellington and Wairarapa south of Carterton (from 11am to 8pm).

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass (from 5am Sunday to 6pm), and Westland south of Otira (from 3am to 6pm).

Road snowfall warnings were also expected from Sunday afternoon on Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), Crown Range Road, and Milford Road (State Highway 94).

On Saturday night, more than 7000 MainPower customers were without power, and more than 2000 households with Orion.