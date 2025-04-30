Woman charged with throwing acid at man

A woman is to appear in court accused of throwing acid at a man in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to a Sim St property in the suburb of Johnsonville shortly after 11pm yesterday.

The man received acid burns to an arm and clothing, and was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene.

A 51-year-old Johnsonville woman has been charged with throwing acid with intent to injure and was expected to appear in Wellington District Court today.