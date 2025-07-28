Woman in hospital after alleged stabbing

Police at the scene on Whanui Place. Photo: RNZ/Nicky Park

A woman has been hospitalised after an alleged stabbing in the Auckland suburb of Māngere Bridge.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Whanui Place just after 8am today.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to reports of a person being injured and on arrival a woman was found with stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition, the spokesperson said.

St John confirmed an ambulance and one rapid response vehicle went to Whanui Place.

"One patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition," it said.

A reporter at the scene said Whanui Place had been cordoned off on Monday morning and there were ten police cars present on the street.

The reporter could see a number of police officers and dogs at the scene.

A man had been arrested at the scene, police said and an investigation into what happened was ongoing.