Yoghurt snack recalled over choking risk

Photo: Supplied / NZFS

Batches of the Kiwigarden brand of Greek Yoghurt Drops and Whole Blueberries are being recalled due to them posing a choking risk for children.

New Zealand Food Safety said there has been one report of choking involving a child, and it is supporting Kiwigarden to recall specific batches to prevent further incidents.

"We understand the child has recovered and Kiwigarden is recalling specific batches of the affected product to prevent any further incidents of choking," NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

The affected product is sold at selected retail outlets and supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

Recalled batches have the date marking: Best before 23/03/2025, 03/04/2025 and 17/04/2025.

Arbuckle said the product was being removed from stores, and people who had it at home should return it to their place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

"We'll look into this more with the food manufacturer, but in the meantime it's a good reminder that it's always good practice for parents to double check the size of any food they are feeding to a child is appropriate."

The product is marketed as suitable for children aged 18 months and above.