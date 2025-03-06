Thursday, 6 March 2025

ODT Odds On: In the money

    1. News
    2. ODTtv

    ODT Odds On, brought to you by the best Sports Bar in the world the Baaa, is feeling the love after a pretty good weekend on the punt last week.

    Our Harness tipster got his multi over the line at Addington to get us off to a good start and then Harty’s wildcard paid off in spades when Loose Sally got home in the Dunedin Guineas at $24!

    Even the Baaa bar horse Pete’s Pride got up - unbelievable!

    Our sports tipster was a disgrace and is “gone” if he doesn’t produce this weekend.

    Stick with us and we’ll take you to the top.

    - Paul Dwyer