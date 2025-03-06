ODT Odds On: In the money

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
ODT Odds On, brought to you by the best Sports Bar in the world the Baaa, is feeling the love after a pretty good weekend on the punt last week.
Our Harness tipster got his multi over the line at Addington to get us off to a good start and then Harty’s wildcard paid off in spades when Loose Sally got home in the Dunedin Guineas at $24!
Even the Baaa bar horse Pete’s Pride got up - unbelievable!
Our sports tipster was a disgrace and is “gone” if he doesn’t produce this weekend.
Stick with us and we’ll take you to the top.
- Paul Dwyer