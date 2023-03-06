The South Today Bulletin: Monday, March 6

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, March 6, 2023.

Top stories: A Kiwi rugby legend Sir Wayne 'Buck' Shelford unveiled a new street name in Invercargill, paying tribute to a local war hero; Hundreds of people fill Invercargill's stadium, sampling brews and food from around the country; and our tourism industry could get a much-needed influx of workers, thanks to a Queenstown graduation.



