The South Today bulletin: Wednesday, March 1

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Top stories: Otago University researchers are using heat maps to help formulate ideas to fight erosion at Dunedin's St Clair beach; Fire investigators are looking into a Christchurch villa fire that required three crews to put out; and Wellington golfer Daniel Hillier is back on Kiwi turf after his World Tour, ready for the New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.