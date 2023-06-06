The South Today Tuesday, June 6

Nightly news bulletin from Friday, May 26, 2023.

Top stories: An innovative redeveloped Marae in Invercargill reopens, pioneering a greener future for the community; rural bars in South Otago try to debunk the myths of being 'scary' after an article was written in a student magazine; and some of Gore's young local talent taking to the

streets at the start of a multi-day festival.



