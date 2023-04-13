Thursday, 13 April 2023

Cat Rescue Dunedin mend abused kitten

    By Oscar Francis
    A Dunedin kitten discovered in a suitcase on the side of the road clinging to life among his dead siblings has been named Phoenix.

    Dunedin Cat Rescue co-founder Sharon Pine said the incident was "absolutely awful".

    The organisation was notified through social media after a woman and her partner found the kittens in a suitcase on the side of Coalstage Rd in Kinmont about 8.30pm on Wednesday last week, Ms Pine said.

