The gates to the Wakatipu’s most well-known farm were opened to the public for the first time yesterday.

Royalburn Station owners Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie opened up their high country farm to the public for the first time yesterday, simultaneously raising money for charities. PHOTO: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Royalburn Station owners Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie hosted 142 people at their high country station, on the Crown Terrace, in the first of three planned open days.\