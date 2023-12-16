Charity home being built in Queenstown

A new house under construction in Queenstown is being auctioned off next year — and 100% of the profits from its sale will go straight to mental health charity I Am Hope.

Fowler Homes is behind ‘The Hope House’, at Hanley’s Farm, which is expected to sell for over $1.75million.

It’s a passion project for Fowler Homes managing director, Queenstown’s Jason McGirr, a former policeman, and his wife and business partner, Jen.