Dunedin artist painting for the catwalks of the world

Currently showing at Dunedin’s Gallery De Novo, the art of Suzy Platt has caught the eye of the international fashion world.

“Since she’s been doing these fashion illustrations, she’s done Paris and New York fashion weeks,” Gallery De Novo co-director Liz Fraser says.

Platt has had regular exhibitions at Gallery De Novo since it opened 15 years ago.

Liz Fraser says former German supermodel Claudia Schifer commissioned Platt to paint portraits of her daughters a couple of years ago, and recently posted the portraits in Instagram as a way of saying thanks to the Dunedin artist.

Platt’s exhibition at Gallery De Novo is due to come down at the end of today.