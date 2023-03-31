Dunedin residents protest new hospital cuts

A number of Dunedin residents gathered in the Octagon alongside city councillors on Thursday afternoon, to protest funding cuts to the new hospital.

Members of the public filmed themselves holding "They Save, We Pay" campaign placards, and posting them online.

Dunedin deputy mayor Sophie Barker was pleased with the public turnout and said the social media posts went far and wide.

"We’re hearing that our voices are getting heard."

In December last year, the Government announced costs for the new hospital had escalated by $200 million, resulting in an increase in the project budget of $110million.

It said $90million worth of design cutbacks needed to be made.

Yesterday’s protest was part of an ongoing Dunedin City Council campaign against the cuts.