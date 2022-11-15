ECMO emergency care symposium in Queenstown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As part of an international symposium on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), attendees were able to watch a real-time simulation of an ECMO machine in action at the Heli Otago hangar in Frankton, near Queenstown, last Friday.
Based on the rescue of a 26-year-old man from The Remarkables skifield who had been buried in an avalanche, the simulation showed how lives could be saved by using the machine.
Similar to the heart-lung bypass machine, an ECMO machine takes over the work of the heart and lungs when they are too compromised to function properly, but can be used outside operating theatres.