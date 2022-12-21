Filipino Bakery brings taste of home to Dunedin

Filipino couple Dan and Ana Valencia are on a mission to expand Kiwis’ knowledge of the sweet and savoury delicacies of their homeland and provide the desserts their fellow countrymen love at Christmas, they tell Rebecca Fox.

In the Philippines every neighbourhood has a panderia, or bakery, where people go daily for their bread and sweet or savoury treats.

It is what Dan and Ana Valencia hope to re-create in Dunedin.

"It helps to bring us back home. When you eat fresh bread it is feeling like being back home," he says.