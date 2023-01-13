Friday, 13 January 2023

Free range eggs in hot demand

    Egg lovers worried about a nationwide shortage are resorting to "panic buying" chickens, a Dunedin farmer says.

    But they are being warned that keeping poultry is hard work and the cost of looking after hens would likely exceed how much they would pay for eggs at the supermarket.

    It comes as a change in animal welfare regulation banned battery cages, which resulted in a shortage of eggs at the supermarket.

