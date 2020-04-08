'Hectic' week leading into lockdown

The lead-up to the month-long nationwide lockdown was hectic for Emergency Management Otago.

However, group controller Richard Saunders tells The South Today their systems are running smoothly at the halfway point.

“The general feel is, from the agencies we work with, and other councils, is that things are starting to settle in to more of a rhythm,” he said.

Emergency Management Otago admits there are still many challenges facing the nation, and their organisation in the weeks to come.

“The biggest challenge for CDEM is around welfare, particularly around the region’s most vulnerable people,” Saunders says.