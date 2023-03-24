Museum facing major financial crisis

Tuhura Otago Museum faces a major financial crisis and is asking.

Museum director Dr Ian Griffin said the Dunedin facility was struggling to keep up with expenses, and if it continued, jobs and galleries could be on the line.

"The museum is facing a pretty big financial crisis in the next year or so," Dr Griffin said.

To help, he announced it would be increasing its prices for entry to the Science Centre and planetarium by up to $5 per person, from April 3.

