Revamped hot rod one highlight of Kai car show

The South Otago town of Kaitangata was filled with the rumbling sounds of V8s over the weekend. as hundreds of hotrods filled the rugby club grounds.

Enthusiasts got the chance to check out about 400 examples of automotive excellence at the 11th Kaitangata Car Show and Run.

One of the most comprehensive packages of style and engineering was the bright red 1948 International pickup truck belonging to Invercargill refrigeration engineer Bruce Smith.

Bruce Smith's 1948 International hot rod was modified from its wrecked state in Roxburgh.

"This one’s taken about three years and weighed in at maybe $50,000 ... It’s my only actual hot rod," said Mr Smith, who has a small car collection.

The classic 1948 ex-army truck was spotted near Roxburgh and began its journey to Invercargill, where it met some modern technology for a new lease on life.