Silver Fern Rally in South Otago

A future wave of female motorsport aficionados drew inspiration from a visiting rally yesterday.
The Silver Fern Rally hit its fourth day midpoint over seven special stages in the South, having departed Christchurch on Sunday.
The 2WD event, which has run since the 1970s, covers 2850km of closed gravel and open touring stages over seven days, and attracts privately-funded enthusiasts from across the world.