Rally inspires pupils, attracts veterans

A future wave of female motorsport aficionados drew inspiration from a visiting rally yesterday.

The Silver Fern Rally hit its fourth day midpoint over seven special stages in the South, having departed Christchurch on Sunday.

The 2WD event, which has run since the 1970s, covers 2850km of closed gravel and open touring stages over seven days, and attracts privately-funded enthusiasts from across the world.

Leading the charge this year in the 000 safety car was Christchurch team Troy Twomey and 14-year-old co-driver Bella Haggarty.

Twomey, who prepares stage notes for this and similar events, said Bella had a special affinity for reading backcountry roads.

"She’s a natural. She usually co-drives for her dad, but I wanted her along because she has an almost savant-like ability to read the road, and you can trust her, absolutely, 100%.

"We had what we’ll call an ‘unscheduled impact test’ up Dunstan yesterday, and she didn’t even blink. She’s calm beyond her years and a motorsport talent to watch in coming years," he said.

Silver Fern Rally co-driver Bella Haggarty (14), of Christchurch, is flanked by Clutha Valley School pupils Dorothy Wilson (left, 12) and Ruby McHaffie (11) at the rally’s lunchtime pit-stop at the school in Clydevale yesterday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The rally paused for a lunchtime pit-stop at Clutha Valley School in Clydevale during yesterday’s run, giving pupils, including Ruby McHaffie and Dorothy Wilson, a chance to get amid the action.

Dorothy said, nowadays, motorsport was for boys and girls alike.

"It’s very cool to see the cars up close, and to meet drivers like Bella, who’s only a bit older than us.

"Maybe it’s something I’ll try one day."

Also among participants this year was English Formula One commentating legend Tony Jardine, who shared his experiences with Clutha Valley pupils.

Cooking up a storm at the Silver Fern Rally pit-stop in Clydevale yesterday are (from left) Todd Cameron, Robin McCally and Hamish Wilson.

Jardine, who has commentated for the BBC and Sky during a 40-year career, said the rally had always been on his wishlist.

"I’ve been lucky to have had a rich and varied career where I’ve met and worked with some amazing people, but my true joy is getting behind the wheel and driving.

"This is a classic endurance rally with a worldwide reputation for its beauty, and for the quality of its roads, and it’s surpassed expectations."

He said he and Kiwi co-driver Warwick Martin were tackling the course in the Bryce Biggs-team Toyota Corolla.

"We’ve had an absolute ball."

