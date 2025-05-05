200kmh teen 'wanted to have some fun'

A Dunedin teenager caught driving his new Mustang more than 200kmh told police he "wanted to have some fun in it".

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a 19-year-old at 11.55pm on Saturday after he was seen going 202kmh on the Southern Motorway - more than double the 100kmh speed limit.

The driver had bought the car, a 2019 Ford Mustang GT valued at about $60,000, about three weeks earlier.

He told officers he had taken the Mustang out because he "wanted to have some fun in it".

The fun soon ended and due to the excessive speed, he was charged with driving at a dangerous speed and his car was impounded for 28 days.

His licence was also suspended for 28 days and he would appear in Dunedin District Court on May 30.

Snr Sgt Bond said driving at those speeds was ‘‘a disaster waiting to happen’’.

"The faster you go the bigger the mess, and at going twice the speed limit, you're not going to survive any crash — it’s just dumb."