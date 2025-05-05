'Strong, caring' woman victim of Te Anau workplace death

Lynda Kelly. Photo: Facebook / Aden Motel

A woman killed in a workplace accident in Te Anau has been remembered as the ‘‘strong, caring’’ centre of her family.

Lynda Kelly, 63, was killed at the Te Anau transfer station on Friday afternoon.

Her daughter, Laura-Lulu Jane Kelly, posted on social media that her mother was ‘‘the center of our family’’.

‘‘Strong, caring, and always there when we needed her. Losing her so suddenly has left us devastated.’’

NZME reported her daughter understood that Ms Kelly had been pinned between a bin and a wall while working at the transfer station.

‘‘The bin kicked out and got her under.

‘‘If she was a little bit further up, she wouldn’t have got [hit]. If she was a little bit further back, she wouldn’t have [either],’’ she told NZME.

Aden Motel Te Anau posted a tribute for Lynda Kelly on social media.

‘‘May 2 2025 we lost our most valuable staff member of 9 years in a tragic accident.’’

‘‘Lynda Kelly you will be missed so much here - by our regular guests, but more by the staff, but mostly by Irene, Dave and Molly. [Rest in peace] my dearest friend.’’

Police have confirmed that one person died following a workplace incident at a Manapouri Te Anau Highway premises about 3.30pm on Friday.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz