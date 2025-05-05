Crashes close Southland highways

Two highways are closed in Southland after separate crashes this morning.

The first involved a truck rolling on the Tokanui Gorge Rd Hwy, near Fortrose, east of Invercargill.

Police said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 7.45am today.

The crash happened on Tokanui Gorge Rd Hwy this morning. Photo: Google Maps

The driver was not seriously injured; however, the road was completely blocked.

Police expected it to remain closed for "some time" while the scene was cleared, and urged motorists to avoid the area.

The second occurred on State Highway 1 between Bluff and Invercargill about 8.18am.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi reports the crash as a "serious incident", and says the highway is closed near Stanley Township Rd.

Police have been approached for more information.