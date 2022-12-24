Sir Grahame Sydney opposes pine planting proposal

Two Central Otago heavyweights are backing the fight against wilding pines.

Artist Sir Grahame Sydney and actor Sir Sam Neill have added their weight against Lammermoor Station’s proposal to plant 60,000 pine trees on the property.

Farm owners John and Susie Elliott have applied to the Central Otago District Council for resource consent to plant up to 66ha of trees for carbon sequestration and registration with the emissions trading scheme (ETS).