South Canterbury taxidermist hit hard by Covid-19 fallout

     

    By George Clark
    Last year O'Rourke Taxidermists processed more than 180 international consignments, so far this year they've done fewer than 20.

    Covid-19 restrictions mean the Pleasant Point taxidermist's international work has been slashed by more than 90%. 

    Owner operators Catherine and Rob Morris say they don't expect much to change for at least two years. 

