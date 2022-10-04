Joiner calling time after 68 years in the trade

After surviving three heart attacks in seven years, veteran joiner Gavin Burke has decided it might be time to stop pushing his luck and retire.

The 84-year-old has been a joiner for 68 years, 65 of those in the same St Kilda workshop.

During that time, he has created the decorative woodwork for many of Dunedin’s historic buildings, including Larnach Castle, the Dunedin Town Hall and the Dunedin City Council chambers.

