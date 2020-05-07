Thursday, 7 May 2020

Stranded tourists flown out of Queenstown

     

    Made with the support of NZ On Air 

    		  nzonair_rgb-positive_2015.png

     

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. News
    2. The South Today

    Eight international tourists were flown out Queenstown yesterday after being being stranded in New Zealand for the past six weeks.

    The tourists were flown to Christchurch by Air Milford on a flight chartered by local travel agent Tori Keating.

    It was the first time the company had been able to fly in seven weeks. 

    For the full story click on the link above and for more videos from the Otago Daily Times click here.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment