Thousands turn out for Lake Hayes A&P Show

    There was a good dose of horsing around near Arrowtown over the weekend during the 108th Lake Hayes A&P Show.

    Huge numbers turned out to the showgrounds overlooking Lake Hayes, basking in the sun and getting their fill of entertainment.

    Food vendors and craft and community stalls did a roaring trade, while those taking shelter in the shade near the main stage were treated to cooking demonstrations, magic shows and a poignant mental health message.

