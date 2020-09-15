Whare! Whare! Bingo with a kiwi twist

Waitaki District Libraries kairuruku o tikangarua Lisa Potaka Ross calls out te reo Maori words at bingo/whare whare yesterday.

Ms Ross created the activity to allow people of all ages to come and learn some Maori language while adhering to Alert Level 2 restrictions.

Prizes were given out for Whare Whare (bingo) and Rarangi (lines).

The activity will also be held today and tomorrow at the Blind and Low Vision Hall on Steward St between 12-1pm.

All ages are welcome.