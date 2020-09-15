Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Whare! Whare! Bingo with a kiwi twist

     

    Made with the support of NZ On Air 

    		  nzonair_rgb-positive_2015.png

     

    By Gus Patterson
    1. News
    2. The South Today

    Waitaki District Libraries kairuruku o tikangarua Lisa Potaka Ross calls out te reo Maori words at bingo/whare whare yesterday.

    Ms Ross created the activity to allow people of all ages to come and learn some Maori language while adhering to  Alert Level 2 restrictions.

    Prizes were given out for Whare Whare (bingo) and Rarangi (lines).

    The activity will also be held today  and tomorrow at the Blind and Low Vision Hall on Steward St between 12-1pm.

    All ages are welcome.

     

    Waitaki District Libraries kairuruku o tikangarua Lisa Potaka Ross calls out te reo Maori words...

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment