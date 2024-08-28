Air traffic halted, IT issues in Netherlands

Eindhoven Airport is the second largest in the Netherlands. Photo: Getty Images (file)

All air traffic has been halted at the Netherlands' Eindhoven Airport after an unspecified "significant disruption", the Dutch Royal Airforce says.

The airforce gave no further details on the nature of the disruption at the airport on Wednesday, the second largest in the country.

Separately, the Dutch Defence Ministry reported its own disruption, citing IT issues.

"Employees are experiencing login problems and in some cases there is an impact on service provision because telephone numbers are not reachable," the ministry said in a statement.

Dutch emergency services also reported a national outage which has disrupted its usual alarm and communication system, although it said that national emergency numbers were still working.

It remained unclear whether the disruptions were connected, but sources at the National Cybersecurity Centre told local media outlet AD that there were no indications yet of a cyber attack.

They said one outage might be contributing to the other.