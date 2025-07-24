Body in creek fourth grim discovery on Gold Coast

A woman's body has been found in a creek at a popular tourist destination, the fourth grim discovery in the area's waters in less than a week.

Emergency services were called to Currumbin Creek at Currumbin Waters on the Gold Coast on Wednesday afternoon and found the woman's body in the water.

Police said investigations are ongoing and no further details are available at this stage.

It marks the fourth body found on the Gold Coast in the last week after police located a woman in her 70s on Palm Beach on Sunday.

The woman was discovered 24 hours after a man was found dead on the rocks at Echo Beach in Tallebudgera on Saturday morning.

Police believe the man may have suffered a medical episode by the water's edge.

A 31-year-old man was also found dead in a Varsity Lakes unit complex pool on Sunday morning.

These deaths are all unrelated and are not being treated as suspicious by police.

Superintendent Brett Jackson said it was a traumatic weekend for passersby on the popular beaches to see the bodies.

"It was a sombre weekend for many," he told reporters on Monday.