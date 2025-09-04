Brawling Aussie pair pulled from burning house

Two men caught in a physical altercation have been rescued from a burning house in Sydney.

The men, aged 46 and 35, were dragged from a property in Doonside, in the city's west, before dawn on Thursday.

Authorities were responding to reports of an argument in what is believed to be a domestic violence-related incident.

Arriving about 4.30am, New South Wales Police officers found a damaged vehicle out front and the house well alight.

They broke through a door and found two men in a tussle, with one holding the other onw down.

After separating them, they pulled the men from the burning house.

The 46-year-old was arrested and taken to Westmead Hospital to be treated for burns to his back.

He remains under police guard.

The 35-year-old was taken to Blacktown Hospital to be treated for facial injuries.

Firefighters managed to douse the blaze as a crime scene was established.