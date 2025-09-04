Brawling Aussie pair pulled from burning house

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two men caught in a physical altercation have been rescued from a burning house in Sydney.
The men, aged 46 and 35, were dragged from a property in Doonside, in the city's west, before dawn on Thursday.
Authorities were responding to reports of an argument in what is believed to be a domestic violence-related incident.
Arriving about 4.30am, New South Wales Police officers found a damaged vehicle out front and the house well alight.
They broke through a door and found two men in a tussle, with one holding the other onw down.
After separating them, they pulled the men from the burning house.
The 46-year-old was arrested and taken to Westmead Hospital to be treated for burns to his back.
He remains under police guard.
The 35-year-old was taken to Blacktown Hospital to be treated for facial injuries.
Firefighters managed to douse the blaze as a crime scene was established.