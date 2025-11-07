Heartbroken dad mourns children lost in house fire

A Queensland father has begged forgiveness for not being by the side of his two young children when they died in a house fire.

Jake Symons, 21, has been barely able to speak since being told his two kids - Maddison, 20 months, and Desmond, five months - were killed in a fire at the family home on Thursday.

Family friend Mathew Chilly, 36, and a teenager whose name has not been released, also died in the central Queensland fire.

The devastated father, who was undergoing cancer treatment, posted emotional and loving tributes to his children.

"Dad's best little mate," Mr Symons wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of Desmond.

"I had so many things I wanted to show u and watch u grow. We'll have that vb and kick the footy around in the next life - won't be long."

He described his "little Maddie Moo" as his everything.

"My first love, my everything. Dad's number one," he wrote.

"Baby, I'm sorry I wasn't there my little princess rough nut. I'm sorry my big girl I wasn't there, won't be long.

"Just a bad dream I won't wake up from because it's just not real, can't believe this."

Family and friends have rallied around the grieving father, who is now staying with close relatives as they struggle to come to terms with the loss.

A fundraising page has been launched for the family.

"Our family is shattered - Jake lived for his kids," aunt Sally Woulfe told AAP.

"He is in a world of pain."

Mr Symons moved to the Queensland town of Emerald, about 270km west of Rockhampton, to work as an apprentice mechanic before being diagnosed with cancer.

He lost his job, and the young family struggled to make ends meet before moving into social housing.

After having a part of his stomach removed, the family said Mr Symons was undergoing specialist treatment in Brisbane and was to return home on the day of the tragedy.

"Jake has nothing left - his beautiful children are gone, and everything he owned was lost in the fire. He's got cancer and was in Brisbane for treatment," they said.

"That's why I started the fundraiser - they are in crisis. They have no money, no insurance, nothing."

The GoFundMe campaign had raised about $A7000 by Friday afternoon as pledges poured in from around the country.

"Maddison was full of life and laughter, always smiling and curious about the world around her," Ms Woulfe said.

"Little Desmond was a gentle, happy baby whose laughter brought light to everyone who met him. Their bond was pure love - and they were taken far too soon."

Emergency services arrived within minutes of the blaze erupting before 7am on Thursday.

Neighbours with garden hoses valiantly tried to control the fire, and two anguished survivors who escaped with minor injuries have since been released from the hospital.

Investigations are under way with a faulty e-scooter a possible source, police confirmed.

"We're still investigating. So our forensic and scientific teams are there examining the scene," Inspector Brett Richard said on Friday.

"It's just too early to tell what the cause was."

Police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses as the investigation into the incident continues.

"Our main concern is to provide answers for the family. It's a tragedy, and we want to provide them with as many answers as we can," Insp Richard said.

"It takes as long as it takes ... we will continue until we can provide those answers."

The tragedy comes weeks after an alleged arson attack killed a mother and two young boys at Gladstone on October 15.

Jordana Johnson, 36, and her 12-year-old son Jordan Norris were killed, along with his friend Chazz Mather, also aged 12.