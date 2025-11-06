Crime scene declared after four die in Queensland house fire

Photo: X/Sky News Australia

The death of four people in a catastrophic fire is a tragedy that will send ripples through an entire regional community, a state premier says.

Central Queensland is reeling after the fatal early morning house fire, the second deadly blaze to kill multiple people in the state in less than a month.

The bodies were discovered in the burnt remains after emergency services extinguished the fire at Emerald, police said.

The blaze erupted before 7am on Thursday (local time) in the regional town about 270km west of Rockhampton.

A crime scene has been declared, with police and fire investigators launching a major investigation, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Police have not released details identifying the four people killed as investigations into the cause of the fire get under way.

Premier David Crisafulli said the tragedy would send ripples through the entire community.

"It's the kind of event that rocks all communities, but particularly smaller communities," he said.

"The connections of school and sport and community groups, and emergency services personnel, the tragedy will ripple right throughout that community.

"This is an incredible tragedy.

"On behalf of the government, I express my deepest, deepest sympathies for what is an incredibly harrowing experience."

The horrific blaze comes just weeks after an alleged arson attack killed a mother and two young boys at Gladstone on October 15.

Jordana Johnson, 36, her 12-year-old son Jordan Norris and his friend Chazz Mather, also 12, were killed.

Police said they believed the blaze was deliberately lit, charging a 37-year-old Toolooa woman with three counts of murder and two counts of arson.