Hunt for accused cop killer will be 'difficult' to maintain

The search for an accused double police killer may be hard to maintain, given the significant strain on resources and budgets, without government support, a former detective says.

Dezi Freeman, 56, has been on the run since last Tuesday following the deadly confrontation at his property in Porepunkah, about 300km northeast of Melbourne.

More than 400 police are searching for Freeman on foot and in the air across Victoria's high country, and people have been warned not to approach him because he might be armed.

Former homicide detective Charlie Bezzina said the scale of the operation would be challenging to continue.

"Financially, it's a major impact on the operating budget of Victoria Police," he told AAP on Tuesday.

"I would hope to see some assistance from the (Victorian) government because if it comes out of the operating budget, there's got to be resources cut elsewhere."

As the search enters its second week, Mr Bezzina says difficult discussions will have to be had regarding the search effort and potential scale-backs.

Any decision, which could come in weeks or months, would likely take into account several factors, including whether or not authorities believe he could survive in the bush or if he is still in the area.

"It will be a very, very difficult call for police command," Mr Bezzina added.

"It's difficult because it's damned if they do, damned if they don't."

High-tech equipment would be a key factor in the high-scale search, along with a police helicopter which would have infrared and thermal cameras that can detect heat through dense bushland, according to an experienced drone search and rescue operator.

Michael Coates believes the accused killer has either found shelter or moved out of the area.

"If the person is in a cave or a rock ledge or in a mine shaft and they've got no visible presence to the sky, then they basically remain unrecognised as there is no way of seeing through the ground," the C-Astral Aerospace Australia operations officer told AAP.

"If he was just out sitting under a tree somewhere, they would have found him many, many days ago.

Mr Coates said Freeman may have stashed food and water, but his survival would be hampered by his efforts to stay hidden.

Victoria Police Superintendent Brett Kahan said the force believed people knew the whereabouts of Freeman.

Supt Kahan couldn't confirm whether Freeman's wife, Amalia, would be charged after she was arrested along with the couple's 15-year-old son at a Porepunkah home last week.

"It's two different things to be speaking with police and co-operating with police," he said of Ms Freeman.

Meanwhile, the town of Porepunka is slowly beginning to reopen.

The Porepunkah Pines Holiday Park, which will resume normal trading on Tuesday, says the past week has been "incredibly heavy" on the community.

Marty Robinson, a family friend who has known Dezi Freeman for about 30 years, told AAP that the deaths of the two officers had left a mark on the town.

He runs Marty's Porepunkah Garage and said most of his bookings were cancelled last week, and this week was proving just as quiet.

Funeral arrangements for the slain officers have now been finalised.

Snr Const De Waart will be farewelled on Friday, followed by a funeral for Det Snr Const Thompson on September 8.

Both events will be held at the Victoria Police Academy chapel in Melbourne's Glen Waverly.