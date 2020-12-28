Monday, 28 December 2020

Earthquake off Chile, but no tsunami risk

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of south-central Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, but Chilean officials immediately discarded the risk of a tsunami.

    There were no initial reports of damage immediately following the quake.

    The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said, and about 163 km (100 miles) west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean.

