Former Mexico attorney general arrested over disappearance of students

The attorney general's office said in a statement on Friday that federal police carried out an arrest warrant against Jesus M., which a source at the office confirmed was Murillo.
He acted as attorney general from 2012 to 2015. In that time, Murillo oversaw the highly criticized investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.
International experts criticized the official inquiry as riddled with errors and abuses, and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018 vowing to clear up what happened in the disappearance.